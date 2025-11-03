Trump and Putin may meet in Africa, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may hold a new meeting in late November during the G20 summit in Africa.

This year's G20 summit will take place on 21-22 November in Johannesburg (South Africa). Stubb did not specify the details of his proposal, but noted that such a meeting could be politically significant.

At the same time, Trump said back in August that he would not travel to South Africa, accusing the country's authorities of committing "genocide against the white population." In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also reported that Putin was not planning to attend the summit.

Cancellation of Trump-Putin meeting

On 21 October, media outlets, citing sources in the White House, reported that plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "put on hold".

On 22 October, US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

