Son of Tetiana Sakiian, who died in a Russian strike in Kyiv, is considered orphan. Father proves that this is his child

The newborn son of Tetiana Sakiian, who died as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, Nazar, is considered an orphan according to documents, although the boy has a biological father, grandmother and aunt.

As a reminder, 24-year-old Tetiana was injured in early September when a Russian rocket hit a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. The woman suffered severe burns, and doctors urgently caused her to give birth. After several weeks of fighting for her life, she died.

Her son Nazar was born prematurely and spent some time in the intensive care unit of the Kyiv City Perinatal Centre, but has now been transferred to a regular ward.

Acknowledgement of paternity

The boy's father, Vadym, who also suffered burns during the attack, is seeking legal recognition of his paternity, as his marriage to Tetiana was not registered at the time of the child's birth. According to representatives of the child welfare service, Nazar will be granted orphan status pending the court's decision, which must take into account the results of DNA tests confirming Vadym's paternity.

After the court decision, the child will be issued a new birth certificate indicating his real father.

