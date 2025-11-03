Britain has transferred additional batch of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, - Bloomberg

The United Kingdom has decided to transfer an additional batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine in order to strengthen the Ukrainian military's ability to carry out precision strikes on strategic targets in the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, sources informed Bloomberg about this.

According to the publication's interlocutors, the Storm Shadow delivery was made to ensure that Ukraine had sufficient supplies before the winter months, during which the United Kingdom fears that the Kremlin will intensify its attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

However, the sources did not specify the number of missiles involved.

Technical features

Storm Shadow is a high-precision air-launched missile with a range of over 250 kilometres.

The British government has not disclosed how many Storm Shadow missiles it has provided to Ukraine during the war and does not announce deliveries on a regular basis.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles had struck targets in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation for the first time.

The Ukrainian Air Force released photos of SCALP/Storm Shadow long-range missiles in action during an attack on Russian territory on 18 December.

