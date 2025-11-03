On November 4, EU will approve €1.35 billion in fifth tranche of aid to Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 4, the European Union will officially approve the provision of a fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1.351 billion under the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

"EU ambassadors in Brussels approved the fifth tranche of the Ukraine Facility last Wednesday (at the Coreper meeting on October 29)," the article says.

According to him, the official decision to allocate €1.351 billion will be approved on November 4 at the level of the EU Council.

What preceded it?

On October 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted two European integration bills—on the creation of a payment agency in the agricultural sector and on the legality and transparency of local self-government activities. These laws are part of the reform conditions for receiving assistance from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program, which has a total volume of €50 billion.

Ukraine Facility

As a reminder, Ukraine Facility is €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, spread over four years. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.