Russia is becoming increasingly economically dependent on China, effectively turning into its resource base. At the same time, local communities are increasingly failing to receive the promised benefits.

"Russia is becoming increasingly economically dependent on China. Raw material projects in the Far East and Siberia are turning the region into a resource base for Beijing, while local communities are increasingly being left out of the promised benefits," the report said.

Coal deposit in Transbaikalia

One example cited by the FSB is the Zashulanskoye coal deposit in Transbaikalia, which is being developed by a joint venture between Oleg Deripaska's En+ Group and China's Shenhua Group. Production is expected to last for 100 years, and the Russian government has granted the company tax breaks. Starting in 2027, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of coal to China annually.

A new transport route is being built just 200 meters from rural gardens and near the Yamovka mineral water spring. Despite promises, the jobs went to Chinese specialists rather than local residents.

Land acquisition

The situation is similar in the tourism sector: Chinese businessmen are buying up land around Lake Baikal and building hotels, driving out local entrepreneurs. According to estimates, up to 2 million Chinese citizens already live in the Far East.

"Even the symbol of Russia's natural wealth, Lake Baikal, is gradually becoming part of China's economic interests, underscoring how much Moscow has lost control over its own resource regions," the Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.