Kim Jong-un met with soldiers who fought in Ukraine on Russia’s side: "Model for entire army"

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with soldiers from the 11th Corps of the Korean People's Army, the so-called "Assault Corps," which participated in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

This was reported by NK News with reference to North Korean state media, according to Censor.NET.

During the inspection, Kim called the unit "a model for the entire army" and said he plans to turn the country's troops into "a strong and heroic army that always wins."

"The soldiers of the Assault Corps perfectly carried out the party's decision, demonstrating national heroism and unmatched fighting spirit," Kim Jong-un said.

According to experts, the leader of North Korea seeks to use the combat experience of this unit to adapt the army to modern warfare—in particular, to introduce drone tactics and electronic warfare capabilities that North Korean soldiers could learn from Russian troops in Ukraine.

Senior analyst at the Korean Institute for National Unification, Hong Min, noted that this refers to a partial reorganization of the army based on the model of the Assault Corps.

North Korea assists the Russian army

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defense stated that North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk region are involved in coordinating reconnaissance operations and assisting in strikes on Ukrainian territory.

It is noted that this is the first recorded case of North Korean troops being spotted directly supporting or facilitating Russian offensive actions against Ukraine. DPRK drone operators are helping Russian forces to correct missile strikes on Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region.

North Korean-made drones are used to correct the fire of multiple launch rocket systems, which increases the accuracy of Russian attacks. Previously, the DPRK used its drones for operations in the Kursk region of Russia, but the main role of its military was to support ground combat on the side of the Russian Federation. North Korea is using this conflict to increase the combat capability of its army and improve the technology of unmanned systems," British intelligence officials note.

In turn, South Korean intelligence stated that Russia had assisted North Korea in developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

By the way, we previously wrote that the Kremlin recruited 20,000 North Korean citizens to manufacture "Shaheds".