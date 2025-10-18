US is discussing possibility of organizing meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un - CNN

Senior US officials are privately discussing the possibility of arranging a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's visit to Asia next month.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN, citing sources.

It is noted that concrete planning has not yet begun, and there are currently no contacts between Washington and Pyongyang, as was the case during Trump's first presidential term.

The publication writes that Trump already addressed the leader of North Korea earlier this year. However, according to sources, North Korea did not accept Trump's letter.

At the same time, Trump has publicly and privately expressed a desire to meet with his North Korean counterpart, and US officials have left the door open for such a meeting while Trump is in Asia.

It is also noted that the White House is currently more focused on organizing a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping due to trade tensions between the US and China.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump hopes to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

In turn, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready for dialogue with Washington, but only if the demand for nuclear disarmament is dropped.