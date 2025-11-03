Zelenskyy to speak at EU enlargement summit

At the enlargement summit on November 4, leaders of the EU and candidate countries will discuss the future of European integration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the event online.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will participate in an unprecedented European Enlargement Summit on November 4 in Brussels to discuss the strategic process of European enlargement, its challenges and advantages, as well as the complex paths ahead," according to Euronews.

It is reported that the summit will bring together EU leaders and a number of candidate countries for the first time in a debate on the process of European enlargement to the east at a crucial moment for the European Union and candidate countries.

The summit will be attended by European Council President António Costa, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and three prime ministers: Edi Rama (Albania), Milojko Spajic (Montenegro), and Hristijan Mickovski (North Macedonia).

On the eve of the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized in her annual speech on the state of the EU that a "bigger and stronger Union" with Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans is "a guarantee of security for all of us."