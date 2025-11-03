880 0
Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force, air raid sirens sounded in various regions on the evening of November 3.
Movement of strike UAVs
At 18:24 - a UAV was reported in the north of Kharkiv region, heading south.
At 18:25 - threat of ballistic weapons use from the south.
At 18:28 - high-speed target in the direction of Pavlohrad.
At 18:50 - threat of ballistic weapons use receded.
At 18:54 - reports of:
- UAVs on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions near Shostka and Novhorod-Siverskyi;
- Enemy UAVs in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading east;
- UAV, probably reconnaissance, in eastern Mykolaiv region heading towards Bashtanka from the east. Means of interception have been deployed.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
Earlier, we reported that the enemy was attempting to push back our troops in the Pokrovsk direction, with 28 attacks repelled.
