Drone detonation in Chernihiv region: "Guys wanted to dismantle Russian drone"

Mykola Pshenychnyi, the head of the Malozahorivskyi starostat district in Chernihiv Oblast, said that the explosion on 3 November occurred due to an attempt to dismantle a Russian drone.

He reported this to Suspilne

According to Pshenychnyi, two employees of the "Druzhba Nova" agricultural enterprise, born in 2004 and 1993, were killed, and another man, born in 1973, suffered shrapnel wounds.

"The guys wanted to dismantle a Russian drone and there was a detonation. We warn everyone not to approach drones, 'shaheds' or missiles," he said.

The explosion also damaged the company's equipment, including three tractors. The management of the agricultural company did not comment on the situation.

What preceded it?

On 3 November, a Russian drone detonated in a field in the Borzna community in Chernihiv Oblast.

As specified by the starosta Pshenychnyi, employees of the enterprise were harvesting corn and drove a tractor up to the unexploded UAV, stopping a few metres away from it.

