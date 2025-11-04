EU has allocated €1.8 billion to Ukraine in fifth tranche of Ukraine Facility program

The EU Council has decided to provide Ukraine with €1.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility program.

This is stated in a report by the Council of the EU, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

As noted, this amount is the fifth tranche of aid and reflects Ukraine's successful implementation of the nine steps necessary to receive it. The financing is aimed at strengthening the country's macrofinancial stability and ensuring the smooth functioning of public administration.

Payments under the Ukraine Facility are linked to the implementation of the "Ukraine Plan," which contains a strategy for the recovery, reconstruction, and modernization of the state, as well as a schedule of reforms consistent with European integration goals.

Since the program began, Ukraine has already received €6 billion in interim financing, €1.89 billion in pre-financing, and four tranches of €4.2 billion, €4.1 billion, €3.5 billion, and €3.2 billion, respectively.

Ukraine Facility

As a reminder, Ukraine Facility is €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, spread over four years. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.