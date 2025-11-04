Xi Jinping seeks to expand economic ties with Russia, - Reuters

During a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his desire to increase investment and expand economic ties with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Reuters agency.

"China-Russia relations continue to develop toward a higher level and higher quality, steadily moving forward despite the unstable external environment. Protecting, strengthening, and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice for both sides," Xi said.

He highlighted sectors such as energy, agriculture, aerospace, the digital economy, and green development, in which both countries could deepen cooperation.

Read more: Ukraine imposes sanctions on companies and citizens from Russia, China and Iran – presidential decree

For his part, Mishustin stressed that it is important for Moscow and Beijing to continue to create favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments, as well as to support joint economic and infrastructure projects that develop strategic partnership between the countries. According to him, deepening financial and industrial cooperation is a key factor in strengthening mutual stability amid global economic changes.

In a joint communiqué, the two countries confirmed their intention to expand cooperation in all areas, from trade and energy to science, technology, and defense. The parties also declared their readiness to coordinate actions and respond promptly to external challenges that they perceive as threats to their strategic partnership and regional stability.

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US intends to announce a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions against major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions was Russia's lack of serious commitment to the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.