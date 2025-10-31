Ukraine imposes sanctions on companies and citizens from Russia, China and Iran – presidential decree

Ukraine is introducing sanctions against 24 individuals and 31 legal entities from Russia, China, and Iran.

Presidential decrees No. 810/2025 and No. 811/2025 were published on the president’s official website, Censor.NET reports.

"The decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of October 31, 2025, ‘On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),’ shall be enacted," the documents state.

Decree No. 810/2025

According to Decree No. 810, sanctions have been imposed on 14 pro-Russian propagandists who justify Russia’s armed aggression, deny the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and are financed through profits from the coal industry in occupied Donbas.

Decree No. 811/2025

Decree No. 811 imposes sanctions on 10 individuals and 31 companies involved in the production and supply of goods for Russia’s military-industrial complex. The list includes enterprises from Russia, China, and Iran that supplied equipment and components to Russia in circumvention of sanctions, as well as Iranian state entities that provided military products.

The sanctions include asset freezes, trade restrictions, bans on capital withdrawal, suspension of economic and financial obligations, revocation of state awards, and prohibition of media distribution in Ukraine.

