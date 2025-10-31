Priority targets for long-range sanctions against Russia identified – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions against Russia.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET writes.

"Today I coordinated the key areas of our further sanctions work. These include partner sanctions to which we submit our proposals; our national sanctions, which in many respects align with measures by other European countries; and our ‘long-range’ sanctions, which have the most direct and fastest effect," the statement reads.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing list of 339 children abducted by Russia

Sanctions against Russian defense enterprises

Zelenskyy noted that a significant number of enterprises involved in producing missiles and other weapons still have not been placed under international sanctions. This is set to be corrected.

Sanctions alignment

The President instructed officials to work more actively with partners to align existing sanctions.

Read more: Russia’s offensive on Pokrovsk has exacerbated problem of shortage of fighters in Ukraine, - Atlantic Council

"Sanctions have the greatest impact cumulatively, so it is essential that partners adopt, within their own jurisdictions, the measures already in force among their neighbors.

This requires substantial work within the G7 and across Europe, so that EU sanctions are supported by Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom and other non-EU countries and engagement with Japan, Canada and the United States. Russia’s losses from sanctions targeting oil companies alone could reach $50 billion next year, and it is entirely possible to increase that figure," he stressed.

According to the head of state, together with the heads of the SBU and the Foreign Intelligence Service, they identified priority targets for "long-range sanctions" in the near term.

Watch more: Russians realize they’re losing Kupiansk, shift focus to Pokrovsk – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Sanctions decrees

In conclusion, the President said he had signed new decrees imposing Ukrainian sanctions on individuals involved in Russia’s military production and propaganda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel