Zelenskyy on European Commission report: Ukraine is confidently moving toward EU membership and ready to open new clusters

The European Commission’s Enlargement Package report confirms that Ukraine is steadily moving toward EU membership and is ready to open clusters 1, 2, and 6.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

What does the evaluation result show?

"This is the best assessment result to date, proof that even while defending itself against Russia’s full-scale aggression, Ukraine continues its reforms and aligns with European standards," the president stated.

According to him, Ukraine’s progress on its path to the European Union is achieved through the efforts of millions of its citizens.

"I am grateful to every Ukrainian who works daily for our independence and our state, to all who support these efforts, and, of course, to our brave warriors fighting for Ukraine, for their comrades, and for the very possibility of a safe, united, and free Europe, one in which Ukraine is an integral part.

We expect decisive action from the European Union to remove all artificial obstacles on the path toward a strong and united Europe," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Negotiation clusters with Ukraine may open by end of November, - European Commissioner Kos

"Unity and strength are the two key elements for the European project to succeed and ensure security, prosperity, and lasting peace for all European nations, communities, and families.

We will continue our joint work to strengthen Europe and our shared values," he concluded.

Background:

As reported earlier, the European Commission noted Ukraine’s progress on its path toward the EU but reminded of ongoing corruption issues.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that following the screening of Ukrainian and Moldovan legislation for compliance with EU norms, all preconditions are in place to open negotiation clusters by the end of November.

Read more: Brussels has found no way to overcome Hungary’s veto on Ukraine’s accession to EU, - DW