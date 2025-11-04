European Commission noted Ukraine’s progress on path to EU, but reminded of problems with corruption

The European Commission has presented a report assessing Ukraine's progress in the process of joining the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, the document, published on Monday, 3 November, by Reuters, emphasises Kyiv's commitment to European integration despite the difficult situation caused by the war.

At the same time, the European Commission draws attention to the need to strengthen the fight against corruption, reinforce the independence of the judiciary, and ensure the stable operation of anti-corruption bodies.

"Recent negative trends, including a growing pressure on the specialised anti-corruption agencies and civil society, must be decisively reversed," the draft European Commission report says.

Key recommendations for Ukraine

In its report, the European Commission notes Ukraine's achievements, but also identifies several areas that require particular attention:

ensuring the independence of the judiciary;

strengthening the fight against organised crime;

protecting anti-corruption bodies from political pressure;

supporting civil society and freedom of speech;

accelerating reforms in the area of the rule of law.

EU proposes new control mechanisms after accession

The European Commission proposes to include additional guarantees in future EU accession agreements that would prevent Ukraine from deviating from its democratic commitments after joining the bloc.

Brussels emphasises that despite significant support for Ukraine among member states, the accession process may be difficult and lengthy. Ukraine plans to complete negotiations by the end of 2028.

