Negotiation clusters with Ukraine may open by end of November, - European Commissioner Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that, based on the results of the screening process of Ukrainian and Moldovan legislation for compliance with EU standards, all conditions are in place for the opening of negotiation clusters by the end of November.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The screening process with Moldova and Ukraine has been completed, and the (European) Commission will continue its work so that the (European Council) can open all clusters by the end of November, and I very much hope that this will happen," Kos said.

She also stressed that the enlargement policy is based on the principle of merit: "When we say that if member states fulfill their obligations, and I can really prove, because I have evidence in this report, that they are fulfilling their obligations, then the EU must also fulfill its obligations," Kos is convinced.

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that in October, MEPs called for negotiations on Moldova's accession to the EU to begin, while making no mention of Ukraine.

The European Union has not ruled out the possibility of circumventing Hungary's veto on the start of Ukraine's accession negotiations, but the European Commission is calling on Hungary to discuss issues related to minority rights within the first cluster of negotiations.