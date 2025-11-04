Foreigners in Ukraine’s Armed Forces to receive temporary residence permits: Rada passes bill

On November 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 14052, which clarifies the legal status and medical support procedures for foreign citizens and stateless persons serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the parliament’s official website.

According to the bill, foreigners who sign contracts to serve in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, or the State Special Transport Service will receive temporary residence permits for the duration of their contracts and for an additional three months after termination.

The draft law also allows applicants to submit expired passports if renewal is impossible due to aggression by their country of origin or its non-recognition of Ukraine’s sovereignty. It also establishes a clear list of documents required to obtain a residence permit.

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Foreigners already serving in the Armed Forces will have six months after the law comes into force to obtain their residence permits. The document grants them access to medical care, social, and administrative services, simplifying the legal status of foreign servicemen in Ukraine.

Background

The government approved amendments to the procedure for issuing documents to foreign nationals and stateless persons fighting alongside Ukraine’s Defense Forces or assisting Ukrainian troops, as well as their family members.

Subsequently, the Rada proposed expanding the rights of foreign servicemembers whose contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have ended.

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