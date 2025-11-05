Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 61 targets
On the night of November 5, Russian occupiers launched 80 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
Launches of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation.
About 50 of them are "Shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
There were 18 strikes by attack UAVs at 7 locations, as well as downed (debris) at 2 locations.
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