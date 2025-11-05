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News Result of the work of the air force
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Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 61 targets

Shaheds attack on November 5, 2025. The result of air defense work

On the night of November 5, Russian occupiers launched 80 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the attack

Launches of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation.

About 50 of them are "Shaheds".

See more: Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: three people wounded, significant damage to residential buildings. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

There were 18 strikes by attack UAVs at 7 locations, as well as downed (debris) at 2 locations.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Атака шахедів 5 листопада 2025 року. Результат роботи ППО

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