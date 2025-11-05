Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: three people wounded, significant damage to residential buildings
On the night of Wednesday, 5 November, Russian troops attacked the territory of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with strike drones.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, explosions were recorded within the city limits.
People were injured
Unfortunately, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack:
- A 79-year-old man suffered concussion and mine-blast trauma.
- A 77-year-old man has multiple head injuries.
- A 72-year-old woman has multiple head and arm injuries.
Residential infrastructure damaged
It is also noted that there is significant damage to the city's residential buildings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password