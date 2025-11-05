Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: three people wounded, significant damage to residential buildings

On the night of Wednesday, 5 November, Russian troops attacked the territory of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with strike drones.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, explosions were recorded within the city limits.

People were injured

Unfortunately, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack:

A 79-year-old man suffered concussion and mine-blast trauma.

A 77-year-old man has multiple head injuries.

A 72-year-old woman has multiple head and arm injuries.

Read more: Enemy launches massive attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi: dead and wounded reported (updated). PHOTOS

Residential infrastructure damaged

It is also noted that there is significant damage to the city's residential buildings.























See more: Russians strike critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region: fires rage, administrative building burned down. PHOTOS