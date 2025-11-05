North Korea preparing for possible summit between Kim Jong-un and Trump - South Korean intelligence

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that North Korea is preparing for a possible summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump after the US president floated the idea of such a meeting during his recent visit to Asia.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kwon said that Pyongyang had been gathering information on US officials involved in unofficial diplomacy with the DPRK.

According to NIS, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui even considered postponing her planned visit to Russia in order to attend a potential meeting between Kim and Trump.

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Another lawmaker, Park Sun-won, said that based on North Korea's closer ties with Russia and China, North Korea might want to improve relations with the US. He said the NIS "sees a high chance" of a summit between the leaders of the two countries.

What preceded it?

Senior US officials are privately discussing the possibility of arranging a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's visit to Asia next month.

US President Donald Trump has announced his willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to Asia.

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