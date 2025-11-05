European Commission is preparing draft "military Schengen" for rapid movement of troops in EU due to threat from Russia

The European Commission is working on a project known as "military Schengen," which envisions the creation of a military mobility zone within the EU.

This was reported by RMF FM, according to Censor.NET.

Its purpose is to ensure the rapid movement of soldiers, equipment, and ammunition in the event of a possible armed conflict with Russia.

As noted, the document is scheduled to be presented on November 19. The initiative aims to harmonize rules and procedures in the EU and create a network of military logistics corridors using roads, airports, and seaports.

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"Currently, European bridges, roads, and railways are not adapted for the rapid movement of tanks, soldiers, and military cargo. When transported from the west to the eastern flank, tanks can get stuck in tunnels and complex bureaucracy, and bridges cannot withstand the passage of these vehicles," explained Dariusz Jonski, a member of the European Parliament's Defense Committee.

Cooperation with NATO

The project is being developed in close cooperation with NATO. Its authors seek to remove restrictions that currently force military transports to wait several days for passage permits.

The European Commission is also considering the creation of a "dual-purpose solidarity rolling stock" — specialized railcars and locomotives that can be used in a joint military transport pool.

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On October 16, the European Commission presented a roadmap for EU defense readiness by 2030.