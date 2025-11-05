Armed Forces of Ukraine are forming new brigade from among 150th, despite large number of AWOL, - Commander Filimonov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently forming a newly created brigade. At this stage, there are already about 3,000 AWOL there.

This was reported by Serhii Filimonov, commander of the "Wolves of Da Vinci" battalion, according to Censor.NET.

"How surprised would you be if I told you that another newly formed brigade is being formed from among the 150s? At the stage of formation, there are already about 3,000 AWOL there," he said.

Read more: Russian strikes during formation of troops: publicly known episodes

Activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, commenting on Filimonov's post, noted that at the same time, they are not allowing new recruits to join the old brigades.

"We continue to form new brigades. We do not allow reinforcements to old brigades. When reinforcements are available, we send them to units where people are running out in a matter of days. We wonder why half of those mobilized immediately go to the AWOL.

No, nothing needs to be changed. Everything is fine. With such approaches, we will definitely prevail in the war of attrition against an enemy that has many times more resources," he added.

Creation of new teams

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi explained that the army is forming new brigades in response to the enemy's creation of new divisions.