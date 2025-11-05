Russian strikes during formation of troops: publicly known episodes

Every time after Russian strikes on Ukrainian military gatherings at training grounds or during formations, there is talk of security protocols and the removal of officials. But are these terrible lessons really being taken into account?

In early November, it became known that Russian troops had struck a location where Ukrainian defenders were being awarded. The enemy attack claimed the lives of pilots and infantrymen from one of the brigades.

Despite repeated statements about investigations and the unacceptability of such incidents, similar tragedies continue to occur.

Censor.NET has compiled publicly known episodes — from the strike on the 128th brigade in 2023 to the latest incidents in the Dnipropetrovsk region in 2025 — to remind us of the price of these painful lessons.

Read more: No Defense Forces units encircled in Pokrovsk or Myrnohrad – General Staff

Yavoriv training ground

On 13 March 2022, the Russian army attacked the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region. According to the SSU, more than 60 people were killed.

Subsequently, the court found Alexander Kostorny, a former Soviet KGB employee, guilty of coordinating the attack. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Strike on the barracks of the 36th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade

On 18 March 2022, Russian occupiers struck the barracks at the permanent deployment point of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Infantry Brigade in Mykolaiv. According to foreign media reports, several hundred Ukrainian servicemen were killed and wounded.

Strike on Desna

On 17 May 2022, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Desna, where the Armed Forces training centre is located.

The Regional Military Administration reported 30 wounded and 87 dead.

According to UP, at least seven dozen soldiers were listed as "missing" at the time.

Liutizh and Honcharivske

On 28 July 2022, Russians attacked the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. Military units were targeted. The General Staff reported casualties among personnel.

Strike on the 128th Brigade. 2023

Perhaps the most striking case is the tragedy that occurred in November 2023 in the 128th Brigade. Russian occupiers struck Ukrainian servicemen in one of the frontline villages of the Zaporizhzhia region while they were lining up to receive awards on the occasion of Rocket Forces and Artillery Day.

The brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers. The Ministry of Defence said it had launched an investigation into the actions of the officials who organised the formation of the soldiers.

At the time, the media reported that the commander of the 128th Brigade, Lysiuk, was late for the award ceremony. The soldiers had been waiting for their commander for over half an hour. During this time, the Russians launched their attack.

Read more: TDF Soldiers Aliksieienko and Tishaev, holding their positions on front line for 165 consecutive days, have been honoured with "Cross of Military Merit"

Soldiers lining up in Sumy Oblast. 2024

In September 2024, analysts from the DeepState project reported on a tragic "Iskander" strike on a gathering/formation point in open terrain of the Defence Forces near Bezdryk in the Sumy region.

The number of casualties and the unit were not disclosed, but the inadmissibility of such gatherings was emphasised. Bezdryk is located 33 km from the state border.

Read more: Troops from Honcharivske training ground relocated to other regions after Russian missile strikes

Strike on a training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region. March 2025

On 1 March, social media reported that Russian troops had struck a training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile with cluster munitions. According to MP Bezuhla, this happened during a formation.

The information was later confirmed by the then commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Drapatyi.

"Everyone who made decisions that day, and everyone who failed to make them in time, will be held accountable," he said.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi then ordered the removal of two command-level officers.

Read more: Ruscists strike Ground Forces training unit in rear with ballistic missiles: fatalities reported

Formation in Dnipropetrovsk region. November 2025

On 3 November 2025, news spread across the internet about a strike on a place where Ukrainian soldiers were being awarded.

Journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko said that his brother was killed in the strike:

"He and his comrades were gathered on the ground to be Awarded. They gathered the best. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade. In order of command. In open terrain. Ballistics flew in."

Later, the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy reported that servicemen from one of the separate marine brigades were in the village during the strike.

The State Bureau of Investigation stated that it had launched an investigation and was checking whether the safety requirements for personnel had been complied with during the air raid alert and whether the military shelters had been properly organised.

Read more: Enemy hits awards ceremony for Ukrainian troops with ballistic missile on Saturday. Journalist Sviatnenko reports his brother’s death. VIDEO

Russian strikes on training grounds in 2025

There are also reports of a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian Defence Forces training grounds. Unfortunately, these strikes resulted in the deaths of servicemen.

In May 2025, a strike on a shooting range in the Sumy region was reported. Six soldiers were killed and more than 10 were wounded.

On 1 June 2025, Russian forces struck a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 12 soldiers.

On the same day, Commander of the Ground Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi announced that he had submitted his resignation.

"This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground," he explained.

29 July 2025 - Russian strike on the territory of one of the training units, with casualties and injuries.

August 2025 - another attack on one of the training units. One soldier was killed and 23 were wounded.

September 2025 - strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was not possible to completely avoid casualties.

16 October 2025 - the Russians strike the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces, resulting in casualties.

Dismissals, official investigations, statements about the need to punish those responsible... But were the right conclusions really drawn, and were the tragic lessons really taken into account? The question remains open.

Read more: Group of soldiers from 125th SHMB, who were carrying out tasks in Zaporizhzhia direction under command of another formation, have gone missing