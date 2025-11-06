Kasianov says case opened against him for ’illegal enrichment’: "It is of utmost importance to them to silence me"

Yurii Kasianov, a major with the State Border Guard Service and an aerial reconnaissance specialist, reported that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) had opened a criminal case against him for alleged "illegal enrichment," following pressure by the Border Guard’s Internal Security Service on his unit’s soldiers to extract testimonies.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"You can be one hundred million times an honest man, fight from the very first days and minutes of the war, give everything for victory, but the moment you touch top-level corruption, they will destroy your unit, your reputation, make your family’s life a nightmare, and throw you behind bars. I am completely innocent, as are my son and my wife, but what does that matter?.. They’re using a 24-question questionnaire to pressure my unit’s soldiers, beating out the testimony they need. It’s extremely important for them to silence me before the provisional investigatory commission meets and to make sure I never testify before NABU again," Kasianov wrote.

The officer also claims that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) "leaked" his testimony to the State Bureau of Investigation, from where the information spread further.

Read more: Pressure on anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine is cause for concern, - European Commissioner Kos

What evidence they want to obtain

Kasianov recalled that on 3 October 2025 he served as an officer in unit DK-8 of the 10th Mobile Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, military unit 1496. That day, the commander of the 10th Mobile Detachment summoned him and other officers and announced that unit DK-8 would be disbanded under a directive from the Border Guard Administration dated 2 October 2025.

On 2 October, Kasianov testified before NABU in the Fire Point case.

Read more: NABU on Prosecutor General’s Office allegations of illegal surveillance: Bureau employee acted in accordance with law

According to him, during interrogations, officers of the Border Guard’s Internal Security Service, disregarding the presumption of innocence, have been trying to extract testimony alleging that:

Major Yurii Kasianov allegedly exploited his unit’s servicemen for labor at his family business. Major Kasianov allegedly received unlawful additional payments (so-called "combat bonuses") without deploying to active combat zones. Unit DK-8 allegedly miscalculated and illegally distributed "combat bonuses," causing losses to the state. The DK-8 unit’s UAVs, Spys-E and Spys-B, were allegedly ineffective, of poor quality, and supplied at inflated prices, resulting in financial damage to the state. Soldiers of unit DK-8 allegedly received illegal cash payments "in envelopes" from Major Kasianov.

"The interrogations of servicemen from the disbanded DK-8 unit are being conducted under psychological pressure. Many soldiers — more than 20 — have refused to testify, four went AWOL, and five left military service citing family reasons.

All of this is being done to neutralize and possibly eliminate a witness in high-level corruption cases," he added.

Read more: Kasianov on drone attack on Moscow: My unit did it much cheaper



