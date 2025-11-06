Over 100 defendants in Maidan cases escape punishment as statute of limitations expires – Prosecutor General’s Office

Courts have released more than 100 defendants in Maidan-related cases from criminal liability. The proceedings were closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office’s response to a request from Hromadske.

Among those released from liability are:

4 senior officials,

86 law enforcement officers (including 10 investigators),

3 prosecutors,

4 civil servants, and

6 civilians.

Read more: Ex-commander of "Berkut" Patseliak, who led crackdown on Maidan, released on bail

They managed to avoid criminal responsibility because the limitation period for particularly serious crimes is ten years.

Suspicions filed

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that a total of 578 people have been formally notified of suspicion in Maidan-related cases, including:

51 senior officials,

324 law enforcement officers,

33 judges,

26 prosecutors, and

102 civilians.

Verdicts in Maidan cases

Of the indictments against more than 500 individuals sent to court, only 71 verdicts have entered into legal force.

Among them, 10 people were convicted in absentia, and only 12 — (three former law enforcement officers and nine civilians) received real prison sentences to be served in custody.

Read more: Maidan shootings: Preparatory hearing in case against Yanukovych and security forces has been delayed since June 2024

Wanted persons

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, more than 70 law enforcement officers and senior officials are currently wanted. They are believed to be hiding in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It is noted that in nearly 12 years since the start of the Euromaidan protests, not a single judge who unlawfully prosecuted participants, nor any prosecutor who prepared charges against them, has been held accountable.

Read more: Maidan cases: Law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on 20 February 2014 have been identified - Prosecutor General’s Office