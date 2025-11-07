Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the pause in the settlement of the war was caused by Ukraine's unwillingness to pursue a political and diplomatic path and "provocations on the part of Europeans."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"The main thing that is currently slowing down the settlement process is the pause that has arisen due to the Ukrainian side's unwillingness to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement, and due to the European provocation of the Kyiv regime to continue further hostilities," Peskov said.

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He also noted that military operations "are worsening the situation for the Ukrainian side with each passing day" and emphasized the complete lack of trust between Kyiv and Moscow:

"Of course, there is absolutely no reason to talk about mutual trust at this point. It is not a deficit, but rather a complete absence," added the Kremlin representative.

Recall that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the United States will focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine after resolving the conflict in Gaza.

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