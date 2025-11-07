Germany is studying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to prevent new Kremlin plans - Bundeswehr General Breuer

Germany is analyzing the experience of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine to prevent Moscow from counting on a quick victory in possible future conflicts.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Carsten Breuer, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Reuters.

"Russia should never assume that it can win a war against NATO or any of its members," Broyer emphasized.

He noted that NATO countries, and Germany in particular, need to take into account the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, adapt them to their own defense strategies, and create appropriate structures.

"The war in Ukraine is our teacher. Moscow expected a quick victory when it invaded its neighbor in 2022," added the German military official.

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Broyer emphasized that the main task is to prevent such miscalculations by the Kremlin from happening again in the future.

Germany prepares for Russian attack

Germany is to increase the number of military personnel in its army from 62,000 to 100,000 in order to meet NATO's new targets aimed at improving readiness for the growing threat of Russian aggression.

The German military considers Russia an "existential threat" to Germany and Europe as a whole.

We would like to remind you that the European Commission is working on a project for a so-called "military Schengen," which envisages the creation of a military mobility zone within the EU.

Read more: Russia is capable of limited attack on NATO "as soon as tomorrow", - Bundeswehr General Sollfranck