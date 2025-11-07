Russia strikes Semenivka community in Chernihiv region with KABs – District Military Administration

Russian forces launched an airstrike using guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the territory of the Semenivka community in the Chernihiv region.

The head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Preliminary information indicates six possible KABs impacts on one of the settlements in the Semenivka community," Seliverstov wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties; information on the aftermath is being clarified.

See more: Novhorod-Siverskyi was hit by UAV at night: facades and windows of buildings in city centre were damaged. PHOTOS

Shelling of Chernihiv region

On the evening of November 5, Russian "Geran" strike drones attacked an energy facility in a border community of Chernihiv district.

On October 29, Russian forces struck a TV tower in central Chernihiv, damaging the structure.

See more: UAVs attacked Chernihiv region: market, houses and farmers hit. Two dead and one wounded. PHOTOS