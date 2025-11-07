Local ceasefire declared near occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repairs – IAEA

A local ceasefire was established near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on November 7 to repair the backup power line "Ferosplavna-1."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported this, Censor.NET notes.

Mine clearance begins

It said that on the morning of November 7, mine-clearance and other preparatory work began near the damaged section of the 330-kilovolt "Ferosplavna-1" transmission line, whose connection to the plant was cut six months ago.

Read more: Repairs have begun on power lines supplying ZNPP. There is local "truce" near station - Grossi

November 8 — repair work

Specialists are expected to start repairs on November 8 to restore the "Ferosplavna-1" connection to the plant in the coming days.

According to the IAEA, this would give the plant access to two transmission lines, after last month’s repair of the 750-kilovolt "Dniprovska" line.

Read more: Russian strikes damaged substations important for Ukraine’s nuclear safety, - IAEA

To recall that on October 18, it was reported that repairs to damaged power lines supplying ZNPP were underway, with a local ceasefire in effect near the facility.

Background

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia ZNPP was critical, with the plant running on generators for the seventh day. On September 29, Andrii Sybiha and Rafael Grossi discussed threats to ZNPP.

It was previously reported that due to the lack of off-site power for more than 72 hours, emergency generators at ZNPP were running at full capacity. Uncontrolled reactor heating was possible, comparable to a Fukushima-type scenario.

"It is obviously insufficient for a plant that had ten power lines before the war to have only one. Following intensive and complex consultations with the Russian Federation and Ukraine, we agreed on a new ceasefire window to enable additional repair work," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.