Massive attack by Russian Federation: employee of energy company died in Kharkiv region

During Russia's attack on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at work was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Today, the Kharkiv region, along with the whole country, experienced another difficult night. The enemy once again launched a massive attack on our critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, an employee of one of the energy companies who was at work was killed," Syniehubov wrote.

Power outage in the region

As a result of the attack, part of the region is without power, and there are interruptions in the water supply.

Specialists are working at the sites of enemy strikes. The damaged facilities are being inspected and the extent of the damage assessed.

Emergency power outage schedules are in effect in the region.

Points of invincibility have been set up in the Kharkiv region.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal. Air raid alerts were declared in most regions.

The first groups of UAVs entered from the east, and the attack subsequently gained momentum, with Russian tactical aviation activity, new waves of drones from the Black Sea, and missiles targeting central and northern regions of Ukraine being recorded.

Read more: Russia is increasing attacks on locomotive depots, - Kuleba

The following were under threat:

Kyiv and the Kyiv region - there were multiple reports of hostile UAVs over the capital and suburbs, air defense systems were activated.

the Poltava region - launches of "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk were recorded.

the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions – several waves of UAVs from the north and Russia.

the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - threat of attacks from the sea.

the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia regions – movement of drones and missiles towards large cities.

the Kherson region - attacks from the north and the Black Sea.

The most intense activity was recorded between midnight and 6 a.m.: the Air Defense Forces reported groups of "Shahids" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Central Ukraine.

Watch more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 2 people killed, 12 injured, including children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS