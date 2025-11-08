Peace in Ukraine must be fair and backed by strong security guarantees, - Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

Austria stresses the need to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and to provide "strong security guarantees" to our country.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in her address to participants of the 29th European Forum in Vienna.

Russia's war of aggression has fundamentally changed Europe. There have been more than 1,200 days of suffering and death in Ukraine. It is time to stop the killings. Therefore, Russia must truly sit down at the negotiating table. Peace, of course, must be comprehensive, fair, and sustainable, backed by strong security guarantees," Meinl-Reisinger emphasized.

She stressed that "there can be no peace in Ukraine without Ukraine, and there can be no security in Europe without Europeans."

She assured continued support for Ukraine, particularly regarding its intentions to join the European Union.

Europe is responsible for its own security

According to her, Europe must take on new responsibility for its own security, stability, and future.

"This means full participation in the European Union's foreign, security, and defense policy. And it means standing together, united and confident. Europeans are strong when they speak with one voice. Austria is doing its part. We are actively promoting the further development of a common security and defense policy, as well as the creation of a genuine European defense union. We are also strengthening public awareness of security and defense, because Europe's security concerns each and every one of us," the minister added.

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Security guarantees for Ukraine