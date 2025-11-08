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News Drone attack on Dnipro
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Emergency rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed: three people were killed and 12 were injured, including two children

In Dnipro, rescuers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the enemy strike have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Victims of the Russian attack

In total, three people were killed and 12 injured, including two children, as a result of the night-time Russian attack on the city.

See more: Enemy attacked Dnipro: high-rise building was damaged, there are preliminary reports of injuries (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike

The enemy strike destroyed apartments on the 4th to 6th floors.

"Emergency rescue operations have been completed. More than 100 rescuers and 28 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the site," the report said.

Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November
Strike on Dnipro on 8 November

What preceded it

  • On the night of 8 November, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The attack destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building. Twenty-eight people were evacuated. According to the latest data, three people are known to have died. In addition, one person is still missing. Children are among the victims.
  • 9 and 10 November have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro for those killed as a result of the Russian strike.

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Dnipro (822) shoot out (17315) Dnipropetrovska region (2314) Dniprovskyy district (259)
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