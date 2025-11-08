Emergency rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed: three people were killed and 12 were injured, including two children

In Dnipro, rescuers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the enemy strike have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Victims of the Russian attack

In total, three people were killed and 12 injured, including two children, as a result of the night-time Russian attack on the city.

See more: Enemy attacked Dnipro: high-rise building was damaged, there are preliminary reports of injuries (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike

The enemy strike destroyed apartments on the 4th to 6th floors.

"Emergency rescue operations have been completed. More than 100 rescuers and 28 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the site," the report said.



























What preceded it