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Emergency rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed: three people were killed and 12 were injured, including two children
In Dnipro, rescuers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Emergency rescue operations at the site of the enemy strike have been completed.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of the Russian attack
In total, three people were killed and 12 injured, including two children, as a result of the night-time Russian attack on the city.
Consequences of the strike
The enemy strike destroyed apartments on the 4th to 6th floors.
"Emergency rescue operations have been completed. More than 100 rescuers and 28 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the site," the report said.
What preceded it
- On the night of 8 November, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The attack destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building. Twenty-eight people were evacuated. According to the latest data, three people are known to have died. In addition, one person is still missing. Children are among the victims.
- 9 and 10 November have been declared days of mourning in Dnipro for those killed as a result of the Russian strike.
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