Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region with "Kinzhal" missile: no damage or casualties reported

On the night of Monday, 10 November 2025, Russian troops attempted to strike the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Last night, the region was attacked by the enemy. There was no damage or casualties," the message says.

Read more: 9 out of 45 missiles and 406 enemy drones destroyed, - Air Force

What did the enemy use to attack?

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched a Kinzhal-type missile towards the region.

"Starkon - take cover!" the Air Force reported at around 1 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an FSB agent who directed Russian strikes on military and critical infrastructure targets had been detained in Khmelnytskyi.