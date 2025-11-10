Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region with "Kinzhal" missile: no damage or casualties reported
On the night of Monday, 10 November 2025, Russian troops attempted to strike the Khmelnytskyi region.
This was reported on Telegram channel by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"Last night, the region was attacked by the enemy. There was no damage or casualties," the message says.
What did the enemy use to attack?
According to the Air Force, the enemy launched a Kinzhal-type missile towards the region.
"Starkon - take cover!" the Air Force reported at around 1 a.m.
No further information is available at this time.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an FSB agent who directed Russian strikes on military and critical infrastructure targets had been detained in Khmelnytskyi.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password