Regions across Russia have begun mass recruitment of reservists to units that will be involved in protecting critical facilities.

This was reported by the Russian publication Kommersant, according to Censor.NET.

Details

On 4 November, dictator Putin signed a law allowing reservists to be called up for such purposes not only in wartime but also in peacetime.

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The formation of special reserve units began even before the relevant amendments to the legislation came into force.

"The relevant work is already underway in two dozen regions of the Russian Federation. Reservists, who are primarily involved in combating enemy drones, will receive the status of military personnel for this period with all the appropriate benefits, including social guarantees and payments," the article states.

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BARS-47 units

The authorities of the Leningrad Region were among the first to announce the creation of the BARS-47 unit, designed to repel UAV attacks and sabotage. By mid-November, according to open sources, similar campaigns had been launched in at least 19 regions of the Russian Federation.

A recruitment drive for reservists to guard oil, fuel and energy, petrochemical and other facilities has been launched in Bashkortostan, Tatarstan and the Nizhny Novgorod region. Oil refineries and plants in these regions have been attacked by drones on multiple occasions.

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BARS units were created in the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk in Russia back in 2024.

Currently, there are plans to form additional units in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

It is known that reservists sign an agreement stating that they will only be deployed within their region.

At the same time, in the border regions, reservists will not be limited to guarding fuel and energy complex enterprises and protecting against UAVs; they will also have to fight SRGs, assist with the evacuation of the population and maintain a "counter-terrorism operation regime".

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