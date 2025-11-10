Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops launched another attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy drones were spotted in several regions of the country at once.

In which regions have hostile UAVs been detected?

At 17:27, it was reported that enemy tactical aviation was active in the eastern direction and that there was a threat of the use of aviation weapons against frontline areas.

At 18:01 - UAV in the north of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 18:17 - UAV heading towards Chernihiv from the northwest.

Read more: Ihnat on night shelling: massive use of ballistic and aeroballistic missiles

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier it was reported that Russian occupiers had become more active on the islands of Velykyi Vilkovyi and Bilohrudyi in the Kherson region.