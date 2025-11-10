Russian forces have achieved no significant results on front – Zelenskyy

Russia’s army has achieved no significant results along the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding positions in the Pokrovsk sector, including areas around Dobropillia in Donetsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

Frontline

"There were reports on the front. It is extremely important that the occupier has no significant results. The Pokrovsk sector, the Dobropillia area, Donetsk region in general, we are defending our positions," he noted.

The President stressed that the Defense Forces are holding their positions in all other sectors as well.

Read more: Zelenskyy on exposure of large-scale energy sector corruption: "There must be convictions"

Honoring service members

He expressed gratitude to all units and soldiers defending the state.

"Today I especially want to commend the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces ‘Madyar’s Birds,’ the 411th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems ‘Yastruby’ (Hawks), and the Border Guard UAV unit ‘Phoenix,’" the head of state said.

He added it is crucial that every unit be effective in its area for Ukraine’s sake.

"Today I signed a decree awarding state honors to our service members: 304 personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including, sadly, 135 posthumously," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Enemy is preparing "final maneuver" in Pokrovsk to capture entire Donetsk region, - Syrskyi