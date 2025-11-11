Ruscists launched 119 UAVs over Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 53 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 11 November, Russian occupiers launched 119 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
There were 119 launches of Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk - the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - TOT of AR of Crimea.
About 80 of them were "Shahed" drones.
The targets were the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.
How did the air defence work?
Air defence forces destroyed 53 enemy UAVs.
At the same time, 59 hits were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets at one location.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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