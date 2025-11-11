EU ministers to meet in Lviv on December 10-11 to discuss Ukraine’s progress towards membership, - Politico

On December 10-11, an informal meeting of European Union ministers for EU affairs will be held in Lviv to discuss Ukraine's progress in European integration.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

The invitations to the ministers were sent jointly by the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka.

"Our discussions will focus on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership. The meeting will provide an opportunity to take stock of the results achieved, exchange views on the next steps, and reaffirm political support for Ukraine's reforms and integration efforts," the invitation reads.

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The document also states that the meeting should send "a clear and unified political signal that Ukraine's future lies in the EU."

We would like to remind you that Ukraine must continue the gradual abolition of price restrictions on electricity (price caps) in all market segments, as well as special obligations to provide public services (PSO) in the gas sector.