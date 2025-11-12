76 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, over 20 assaults per day in Oleksandrivka direction, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past day, 11 November 2025, 217 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes against the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used one missile and dropped 44 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,080 shellings, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,965 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Lozova in the Kharkiv region; Malomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; and Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, three command and observation posts, a storage facility for unmanned aerial vehicles, and three other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff reminds that, in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,000 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three armoured combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defence system, 162 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level, one special vehicle and 87 occupiers' vehicles.

Read more: 206 combat engagements recorded on front line, 72 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

The situation in the north

Ten combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out 157 artillery strikes, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, there were 17 combat engagements in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Odradne, and in the direction of Dvorichanskyi.

Over the past day, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynove.

See more: Over 50 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman direction. It attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Dronivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 76 offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka," the report states.

Read more: Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Russia is increasing number and scale of assaults in Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 23 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, Rybne and in the direction of Solodke.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the area of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Solodke, and Danylivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the settlement of Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovskyi directions.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Read more on our Telegram channel