Russia launched 121 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 90 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 12 November, Russian occupiers launched 121 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

What did the enemy attack with?

Launches of Shahed, Gerbera and other types of strike UAVs were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Chauda, Hvardiiske – the TOT of Crimea.

About 70 of them were "Shahed" UAVs.

Watch more: Anti-aircraft gunners of 63rd Brigade destroyed 31 Molniya strike drones over Lyman area. VIDEO

Result of the work of the air defence forces

Air defence forces destroyed 90 enemy UAVs in the north, east, south and centre of the country.

Thirty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in one location.

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