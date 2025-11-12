New composition of Energoatom Supervisory Board will be presented within week, in audit company - Ministry of Economy

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, in cooperation with G7 partners, will submit proposals for the new composition of the supervisory board of JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" to the Government for approval within a week. Work has begun on lists of possible candidates.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Economy.

Election of the supervisory board

As noted, an advisor to assist the ministry has already been selected.

"In the context of full-scale war, the supervisory board of the state energy company must be responsible not only for strategic development, but also for crisis management, timely response to risks, and ensuring the security and sustainability of the company's operations. The renewal of the board's composition is aimed precisely at strengthening these functions, as well as ensuring rapid interaction between the company and anti-corruption and audit bodies, international partners, and society," the ministry emphasizes.

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This refers to the need to adapt the corporate governance system to new challenges—faster decisions, anti-crisis mechanisms, and increased accountability.

Understanding that the supervisory board was not involved in any actions that have become the subject of attention by law enforcement agencies, the Ministry counts on their continued professional support during the transition period, in particular in the transfer of materials, documentation, and analytical findings necessary for the rapid launch of the new composition of the Council.

The Ministry notes that the first Supervisory Board helped to shape the initial processes and framework of modern corporate governance.

Watch more: Energy corruption case: High Anti-Corruption Court selects preventive measure for ex-aide to Derkach Myroniuk. LIVE BROADCAST

Comprehensive audit of Energoatom

At the same time, on behalf of the government, the State Audit Service has launched a comprehensive audit of Energoatom in connection with the facts disclosed by NABU: the procurement audit must be completed within 15 working days, and the full audit of the company within 90 working days. The materials will be forwarded to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. The report will be submitted to the government after the auditors have completed their work.

"Quick decision-making in the situation with Energoatom is important not only for internal stability, but also for Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations to the IMF, the World Bank, and the EU. This demonstrates the state's willingness to act in accordance with international standards and protect its partners' investments even in difficult circumstances," the Ministry of Economy concludes.

Read more: I am not clinging to position of minister, I will defend myself in court, - Halushchenko

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.

As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.

The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.

NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Grynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of an investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv that belonged to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organized money laundering.

On November 11, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.

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