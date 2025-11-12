Occupiers step up assaults in Huliaipole direction. Fighting for Rivnopillia, Yablukove and Solodke continues – Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces have stepped up assault operations along the Huliaipole sector. Intense fighting is currently underway for Rivnopillia, Yablukove and Solodke.

This was reported to Suspilne by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET notes.

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Enemy activity intensifies in the Huliaipole direction

"For several days in a row, Russian troops have intensified operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, particularly near Huliaipole, where they are trying to push deeper. Near the settlements of Novouspenivske and Nove, Russian forces are conducting active assaults with artillery support. In these localities, the Russians have effectively destroyed all shelters, so Ukraine’s Defense Forces had to withdraw to preserve soldiers’ lives. However, this allowed us to stop the Russian troops. Our blocking actions are ongoing on the Huliaipole axis," the spokesman said.

Where are the most intense battles taking place?

According to Voloshyn, the invaders have not secured a foothold in Rivnopillia.

"Fighting continues not only for Rivnopillia; there are also fierce battles for Yablukove and Solodke. There are several such settlements in that area. In recent days, the Russian army has significantly increased its rate of fire. Weather conditions also enabled them to begin infiltration under the cover of fog that persisted for several days," he said.

Voloshyn added that heavy fighting continues and that the Defense Forces have halted Russian advances.

"Blocking actions are ongoing to prevent Russian troops from moving further," he said.

Background

Earlier, the monitoring project DeepState reported that Russian troops are building up infantry capability to keep pressing Ukraine’s defensive lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, exploiting gaps and problems in the defense.

Read more: Situation worsens significantly in Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions – Syrskyi