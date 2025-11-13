Russia launched 138 UAVs and ballistic missile at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 102 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of November 13 (from 7 p.m. on November 12), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT AR Crimea and 138 strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy attack with?

Launches of Shahed and Gerber strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT Crimea, about 90 of them – "Shaheds."

See more: Russia launched 121 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 90 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

What air defense systems were used?

The air attack was repelled

aviation,

anti-aircraft missile forces,

electronic warfare units,

unmanned systems units,

mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Watch more: Interceptor drones deliver strong results. We’ll keep developing technology – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The result of the work of the air defense forces

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 102 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country.

36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.