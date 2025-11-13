Russia launched 138 UAVs and ballistic missile at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 102 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of November 13 (from 7 p.m. on November 12), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT AR Crimea and 138 strike UAVs.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did the enemy attack with?
Launches of Shahed and Gerber strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT Crimea, about 90 of them – "Shaheds."
What air defense systems were used?
The air attack was repelled
- aviation,
- anti-aircraft missile forces,
- electronic warfare units,
- unmanned systems units,
- mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The result of the work of the air defense forces
According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 102 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country.
36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.
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