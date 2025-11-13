Government allocates ₴1 billion for eliminating consequences of strikes and launches audits of state companies – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 1 billion hryvnias to communities in frontline regions and strengthening audits in the energy sector to combat corruption during wartime.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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The Cabinet has approved the dismissal of two ministers and launched audits of Energoatom and other state-owned companies.

During the full-scale war, as the enemy destroys energy infrastructure daily and the country lives under blackout schedules, any corruption is unacceptable.

The government has already taken initial steps: submitting proposals to dismiss two ministers, imposing sanctions on individuals implicated in NABU materials, and initiating a reset of Energoatom by suspending its leadership and launching an audit.

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We are preparing a comprehensive decision for all state-owned companies, including those in the energy sector. Audits are underway, and supervisory boards have been instructed to review operations, particularly procurement.

The enemy continues nightly strikes. Our challenge remains the same: to provide every Ukrainian family with electricity, gas and heat.

I remain in constant contact with the regions. Repairs continue 24/7 at Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities. Additional backup power sources are being activated. Hourly outage schedules remain in place, but thanks to joint efforts, their duration is being reduced. I thank all energy workers for their daily work under extremely difficult conditions.

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The 1 billion hryvnias will be directed to communities in nine regions for shelters, network repairs and emergency response work.

Today, the government will allocate 1 billion hryvnias to address the consequences of shelling in the most affected frontline regions — 93 communities across the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Funding will be allocated across five areas: construction and reinforcement of shelters, additional protection of key equipment, emergency response work, repairs to engineering networks, and establishing fuel reserves.

Read more: Government suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut and other company managers – Svyrydenko