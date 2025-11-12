Government suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut and other company managers – Svyrydenko
Based on materials provided by NABU, the government has decided to urgently suspend Vice President and Management Board member Jakob Hartmut from his duties.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
Suspension of Hartmut
"We are continuing a set of measures to reboot the management of Energoatom. Based on materials received from NABU, the government has decided to urgently suspend Vice President and Management Board member Jakob Hartmut from work," Svyrydenko stated.
Suspension of other managers
In addition, Chief Adviser to the President of Energoatom Dmytro Basov, who has already been served a notice of suspicion, will also be suspended, along with employees whose involvement in criminal activities is currently being verified by law enforcement, including:
- the Director of Finance and Budgeting;
- the Director of Legal Support;
- the head of the "Centralized Procurement" division.
"If NABU’s investigation uncovers involvement of other employees in criminal activity, the acting Chairman of the Management Board must suspend them and fully cooperate with the investigation," Svyrydenko added.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
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