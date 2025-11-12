Government suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut and other company managers – Svyrydenko

Based on materials provided by NABU, the government has decided to urgently suspend Vice President and Management Board member Jakob Hartmut from his duties.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Suspension of Hartmut

"We are continuing a set of measures to reboot the management of Energoatom. Based on materials received from NABU, the government has decided to urgently suspend Vice President and Management Board member Jakob Hartmut from work," Svyrydenko stated.

Suspension of other managers

In addition, Chief Adviser to the President of Energoatom Dmytro Basov, who has already been served a notice of suspicion, will also be suspended, along with employees whose involvement in criminal activities is currently being verified by law enforcement, including:

the Director of Finance and Budgeting;

the Director of Legal Support;

the head of the "Centralized Procurement" division.

"If NABU’s investigation uncovers involvement of other employees in criminal activity, the acting Chairman of the Management Board must suspend them and fully cooperate with the investigation," Svyrydenko added.

Read more: NABU detectives meet with FBI agent over Mindich case – media

Corruption in the energy sector

Read more: Svyrydenko submitted motion to Verkhovna Rada on resignation of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko