Government halts selection of GTS Operator chief, finalist implicated in NABU probe – Svyrydenko

The government has decided to halt the selection process for the head of the Gas Transmission System Operator (GTS Operator) due to an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the prime minister, the decision follows the publication of NABU investigative materials into possible abuses at Energoatom, in which one of the finalists of the competition is mentioned.

"Under these circumstances, continuing the selection process is incompatible with the principles of transparency, integrity and trust. The competition will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants," Svyrydenko said.

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Ekonomichna Pravda reports that it is about Oksana Kryvenko, whom the GTS Operator’s Supervisory Board was preparing to appoint as the company’s CEO.

Kryvenko previously served as an adviser to former energy minister Herman Halushchenko and worked at the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC). Her involvement in the "Rotterdam+" case stemmed from her time at the regulator, yet the GTS Operator’s Supervisory Board considered her the "most qualified" candidate.

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