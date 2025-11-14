Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv with missiles and drones: hits recorded in several districts, 25 people injured (updated)

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

Damage to residential buildings has been recorded in several areas of the capital.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the enemy attack

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, an administrative building was destroyed. Debris fell and caused a fire in an open area near a medical facility, as well as in a non-residential building.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris struck a medical facility, causing a fire, and a non-residential building was also damaged.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a private house caught fire.

In the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in a five-storey building and a non-residential building, damaging five residential buildings and a non-residential building. A fire was also reported in a residential building in the Podilskyi district and in a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district.

In the Dniprovskyi district, there was a fire in an open area. Three apartment buildings and a private house were also damaged, and there was a fire in an open area.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building and on the grounds of an educational institution. In addition, debris falling caused a car to catch fire.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: air defence systems are operating in capital (updated)

In the Desnianskyi district, two residential buildings caught fire. Debris also hit a residential building.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire was reported on the roof of a residential building.

"There may be interruptions in electricity and water supply in the city," Klitschko said.

As a result of a massive enemy attack in Kyiv, sections of the heating networks have been damaged.

"In the Desnianskyi district, due to an emergency situation on the heating main, some buildings are temporarily without heat.

The city's utility services are currently working on site: they are quickly assessing the nature of the damage and are taking immediate steps to eliminate the consequences," the mayor added.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 3 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. PHOTOS

Casualties in the capital

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 14 November, the number of victims as of 5:30 a.m. is 16. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"There are already 16 victims, including a ten-year-old child," the report says.

At 5:45 a.m., the KCMA reported an increase in the number of wounded:

"Currently, the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack has risen to 24, including one child.

At 7:20 a.m., Klitschko reported an increase in the number of casualties:

"There are 25 people injured in the capital as a result of a massive enemy attack. Among them is a 10-year-old child.

Nine people were hospitalised by medics, including a pregnant woman. Others were treated on the spot."

All the injured are receiving qualified medical assistance.

Read more: Enemy launched massive strike on Chuhuiv: private enterprise damaged