Enemy launched massive strike on Chuhuiv: private enterprise damaged

Around midnight on 14 November, Russian invaders launched a massive drone attack on a non-operational enterprise in Chuhuiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva.

The attack caused a fire in the administrative and household building. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Read more: Ruscists attacked civilians in Kharkiv region: three dead, several wounded

Previous attacks on Chuhuiv

On the night of 7 November, Russian drones destroyed branch No. 1 of "Nova Poshta" in the city of Chuhuiv. Employees and customers were not harmed, but there were 523 parcels in the branch, with a declared value of almost 10 million hryvnias.

At the end of October, Russian occupation forces struck the "Strilets" pasta factory in Chuhuiv, which manufactures pasta under the "Zodiac" brand, as well as the warehouses of the Kyiv-based ice cream manufacturer Gelarty.

On 17 October, Russian invaders launched more than 10 strikes on the city. As a result of the attack, almost all neighbourhoods of Chuhuiv were left without electricity.

On the night of Sunday, 12 October, Russian drones struck one of Chuhuiv's educational institutions. The building suffered significant damage. A nearby residential building and cars were also damaged.

Late in the evening on 10 October, Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region was subjected to a massive Russian attack, causing fires at the sites of the strikes and damaging a civilian enterprise.

Read more: Russians kill three civilians in Kharkiv region with FPV drone, they travelled to collect pension and aid. VIDEO