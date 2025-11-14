Next Ramstein-format meeting set for 3 December, Shmyhal says

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place on 3 December.

Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this, Censor.NET reports.

Ramstein format

On 14 November, the Ukrainian defence minister took part in a videoconference with the defence ministers of the E5 group – Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and France – as well as the EU’s chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas.

"We are preparing the next Ramstein-format meeting for 3 December. Grateful to our allies for their consistent support!" he wrote.

Read more: Shmyhal sums up Ramstein results: $422M for PURL initiative, $715M for UAV, EW, and interceptor drone procurement, five new military aid packages

Meeting of foreign ministers

Shmyhal did not specify whether the upcoming Contact Group meeting would be held online or in person.

It is known that NATO foreign ministers will meet at Alliance headquarters on 3–4 December.

See more: Shmyhal discussed supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in Sweden. PHOTOS